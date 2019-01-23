Vaping banned from public places in Decatur, officials say

Vaping is no longer allowed in restaurants, bars, and other places in the City of Decatur.

This comes after the council amended its smoking ordinance to include the use of e-cigarettes, and it’s effective immediately.

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who live in Decatur and learned what they think about the new ban.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable when I have my nieces or my little cousins with me," said Taihyatti Coleman.

That’s how Coleman feels when she’s around people smoking e-cigarettes.

“I see it all the time, it’s like everywhere," she said.

But some people say vaping is a big part of their lives.

“Tastes better, smells better, I don’t stink like an ash tray," said Ricky Ray.

Ray says he started vaping to quit smoking and, now, five years later, he owns his own vape store in Decatur.

So, when he learned the Decatur City Council amended their smoking ordinance to ban e-cigarettes in public places, he wasn’t too thrilled, saying it could affect his business, and he’s not the only one.

“I don’t like it. I go out to restaurants and, if nothing else, I sit at the bar and vape. It’s going to hurt their business," he said.

Coleman says she’s been against all forms of smoking—including vaping—after her grandfather died of lung cancer last year. She believes vaping is just another health hazard.

“People may be allergic to the oils or the little liquids that are supposed to go in them," she said. "I don’t think it’s good for the environment or people at all.”

But others disagree.

“It’s a vapor. It doesn’t have as many ingredients in it as cigarettes do. And I really don’t think you get like a second-hand vape from it," Ray said.

Charles Kirby was the only council member who voted against the new amendment to the smoking ordinance.

He said he believes vaping is harmful and wants to protect the citizens of Decatur, but he says this is a health issue, so it should be up to the state, not up to the city.

The new vaping ban was added to the already-existing smoking ordinance that the council approved back in 2007.

That ordinance bans the smoking of cigarettes and cigars inside public places, like bars and restaurants.