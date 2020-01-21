Vandy looks to end streak vs Bama

Alabama (10-7, 3-2) vs. Vanderbilt (8-9, 0-4)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama looks to extend Vanderbilt's conference losing streak to 25 games. Vanderbilt's last SEC win came against the Mississippi Rebels 82-69 on March 3, 2018. Alabama won 88-74 over Missouri in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have collectively scored 48 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Commodores scoring over the last five games.LOVE FOR LEWIS JR.: Kira Lewis Jr. has connected on 31.2 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last five games. He's also made 82 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-6 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Commodores are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Crimson Tide are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 72 points or fewer and 4-7 whenever opponents exceed 72 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense has scored 83.5 points per game this season, ranking the Crimson Tide second among Division I teams. The Vanderbilt defense has allowed 72.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 235th overall).