Vanderbilt makes history with female kicker

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri. Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack. Fuller didn’t get any other opportunities as Vanderbilt lost 41-0. The senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team joined the football team after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. Coach Derek Mason says Fuller was the best viable option because of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.