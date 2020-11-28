Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri. Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was pounced on by Missouri’s Mason Pack. Fuller didn’t get any other opportunities as Vanderbilt lost 41-0. The senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team joined the football team after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. Coach Derek Mason says Fuller was the best viable option because of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
Sarah Fuller kicked for Vandy Saturday against Mizzou.
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 10:59 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2020 11:00 PM
Related Content
- Vanderbilt makes history with female kicker
- Black female pilot makes history in Alabama National Guard
- Crimson Tide Rolls over Vanderbilt
- Feds accept corrective plan from Vanderbilt hospital
- NHL broadcasts make history by featuring all-female crews for International Women's Day
- Austin High Stadium Makes History
- Former Auburn kicker, Daniel Carlson, booted by the Vikings
- Final defendant in Vanderbilt rape case accepts plea deal
- Top-ranked Tennessee rallies, beats Vanderbilt 88-83 in OT
- Stackhouse says relationship, opportunity drew him to Vanderbilt
Scroll for more content...