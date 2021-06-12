Vanderbilt advances to College World Series with 4-1 win over East Carolina

For the fifth time in 11 years, the Vanderbilt Commodores are Omaha bound.

Defeating the East Carolina Pirates 4-1 on Saturday, the defending champs punched their ticket back to college baseball's biggest stage.

Pitching phenom Jack Leiter, the son of longtime MLB starter Al Leiter, was dominant on the mound. The sophomore struck out 10, allowing just two hits and one run in seven innings of work. Leiter's 156 strikeouts are the third-most in a season in program history.

Leiter's performance was backed by some clutch hitting. With zeros on the board in the fifth, Vanderbilt's Carter Young broke the stalemate with a two-run single -- Huntsville's Javier Vaz among those who came around to score.

With the 4-1 win, the Commodores are one of eight teams that will battle for the title of college baseball champions starting on June 18.