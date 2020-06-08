Vandalism to Huntsville police precinct leads to conversation about mental health

The Huntsville Police Department says its west precinct was vandalized over the weekend.

A sergeant was working on paperwork in the parking lot Sunday night and saw someone sitting on top of a patrol vehicle there.

Police say when the officer asking him to get down and talk with him, he complied and they had a conversation about his mental health and that he is bipolar and schizophrenic. They say the man said his girlfriend was in jail and he broke the window on the side of the building because he wanted to be in jail with her.

An ambulance was called and the man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.