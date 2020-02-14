Van crashes into Huntsville collision repair shop

Huntsville Police say a stolen van crashed into a local business...and not just any business. It was a collision repair shop!

The crash destroyed part of the building at Rod's Custom Collision Repair Center on Wednesday.

Employees say the van ran into the side of their building and then into their bathrooms before hitting a third wall. That just shows how much force was involved in the crash.

"I was coming into work at about 7:30 yesterday morning and I noticed there was a big hole in the wall and I thought it was just storm damage," said employee, Braden Walker

Employee Braden Walker says at first he was confused why the office of Rod's Custom Collision Repair was damaged, until he looked through the front window and saw a van had ran into the building.

"Sure enough, when I looked through the window right here there was a van in the front lobby," said Braden Walker.

Huntsville Police say the van was stolen.

"I was going to say these things happen, but they don't actually happen, so we're just rolling with the punches," said Braden Walker.

Store owner, Tony Walker, tells WAAY 31 he was overwhelmed by all the damage

"I just honestly sat in my truck and prayed for a little while. I need some help on this because i don't know where to begin," said owner, Tony Walker.

Now employees have a second job: to fix their front office.

"The way it looks, it's probably going to be torn down and start over. It's that bad," said Tony Walker.

Employees say they hope customers will have patience as they get their lives back on track.

"Over the past two days its just been us trying to make this place look like an office again," said Braden Walker.

"We will give them the great service we always do, it'll just be in a little dustier environment and less professional," said Tony Walker.

The owner of the shop tells WAAY 31 most of their repairs will be covered by their insurance and they hope to have their main office fixed within the next couple of months.

We did reach out to Huntsville Police to learn more about the cause of the crash and the condition of the driver. We will let you know as soon as we hear back.