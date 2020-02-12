Valley Street in Lacey's Spring is underwater

One neighborhood in Lacey's Spring already underwater is getting prepared for another batch of heavy rain moving in later Wednesday.

Some of the people who live on Valley Street evacuated their homes while others are now stuck inside. This is all because water levels are rising as the nearby Tennessee River spills over.

When you first step in the water, it's only about three inches deep, but people who live in the area told us the water is as high as two feet in some places.

We talked to some of the people who live there, and they told us the flooding is causing major issues for them.

"I have a house out here that I need to make sure it's OK and people aren't breaking into it, because you can never tell," said Ruth Rogers, whose home flooded.

Another neighbor evacuated his home because of the high levels of water.

"If you get flooded out here, get out when you can," said Paul.

Most of the homes on Valley Street are mobile homes. Some of them are on stilts, which are helping protect them from the water.

Neighbors also tell us they're frustrated because their garbage wasn't able to be picked up on Monday because of the flooding. Now, they're dealing with garbage floating around on their lawns.