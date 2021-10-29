Valhermoso Springs mass murder suspect denied youthful offender status

One of two suspects accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs appeared in this court this week to see if he could get youthful offender status in his case.

It was denied.

John Michael Legg was 19 in June 2020, when authorities say he and then-22-year-old Frederic Allen “Rick” Rogers shot and killed seven people in a home on Talucah Road before setting fire to the residence. A witness told investigators the suspects and some of the victims were part of a club called “7 Deadly Sins.”

The witness told investigators that there were several previous incidents that led up to the shooting, according to a filed affidavit. She said Legg and Rogers became upset “over the perceived disobedience towards the club” and the theft of several of Legg’s guns a few hours before the shooting.

The witness said the suspects planned to go in the home “by force” and “wipe the slate clean.” They later sent her a text saying “everything has been dealt with,” according to the affidavit.

First responders were called to the home that evening after a 911 call about shots being fired. They arrived to find smoke coming from the home and found the victims inside. Authorities said the victims were shot multiple times and had their cell phones taken.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Tammy England Muzzey, 31-year-old Jeramy Wade Roberts, 22-year-old James Benford, 21-year-old Emily Brooke Payne, 19-year-old Roger Lee Jones, Jr., 18-year-old William Zane Hodgin and a 17-year-old juvenile. A dog, Kasumi, was also found dead in the home.

Rogers and Legg were arrested a few weeks after the shootings, during a traffic stop in Oregon. They are each charged with six counts of capital murder.

Had Legg successfully obtained youthful offender status, he would have faced a maximum of three years if found guilty.