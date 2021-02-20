Vaccine sites open Saturday to accommodate missed appointments from weather

The winter weather this week caused some people to miss their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. In Colbert County, the health department was open today for those who missed their appointment and can't make their rescheduled date.

With many missing their COVID vaccine appointments because of this weather, the ADPH pushed back everyone's missed appointment to next week.

For people who can't make their new time, the county clinics were open Saturday to vaccinate these people.

Carolyn Willis was supposed to get her second dose Friday. When the appointment got cancelled, she wanted to make sure she got her next dose as soon as possible.

"I was scheduled for yesterday. And, with the weather conditions, it got cancelled. And the health department is nice because normally they're not open on Saturday but they are today. So, I'm here to get the second shot," said Willis.

Both Colbert and Lauderdale counties are currently only administering second dose shots.