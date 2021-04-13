North Alabama recipient reacts after Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccinations paused

State health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said Alabama has temporarily paused Johnson & Johnson vaccines, cautioning possible adverse effects.

The risk of dangerous blood clots are very rare. Dr. Harris said in the country, seven million doses of the vaccine were given, and only six cases of blood clots were identified. Dr. Harris said chances are 1 in 1.2 million.

Kerry Dahlberg, a Madison resident, got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine five weeks ago at a local CVS. She said she feels safer and doesn't regret getting the vaccine, but is now a little anxious.

State health officials said if you don't experience symptoms three weeks following your shot, you're more than likely OK.

"I feel like I'm in the clear, and I understand it was six issues in seven million shots, and I'm like, I don't think I'm one in a million," said Dahlberg.

Dahlberg said she didn't get even get a low grade temperature after getting the vaccine.

The CDC says you should watch for heavy leg pain or a severe headache.

In Alabama, 329 providers have the vaccine. There were 71,297 vaccines administered. There are no reports of adverse effects.

If you're concerned, stressed or anxious after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is an emotional support line that you can call to talk to a licensed therapist. That number is 1-888-442-1793.

"It’s OK to acknowledge you’re worried," said Vivian Smith Carter, a marriage and family therapist. "You took this step and you're worried, but it doesn’t mean that the sky is falling in. It doesn’t mean that you made the worst decision in the world. It’s just that some new information came out."