Coronavirus vaccine now available at some CVS locations in the Shoals

CVS Pharmacy added multiple new locations to get the coronavirus vaccine in North Alabama.

At least two new locations in Florence and Russellville can now give the vaccine.

On Monday, 75-year-old Gary White got vaccinated at the CVS in Florence, located inside Target. He said he's been a bit picky, but it paid off because he got his Johnson and Johnson shot.

"We didn't want to take the Pfizer or Moderna. We wanted to wait on the Johnson and Johnson, because it's one dose and it takes care of the variants better," said White.

The state of Alabama got 40,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson shot, but it's unclear if all of those are going to CVS or if they will be divided between the chain pharmacies and the state. CVS has been administering Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

White's wife, Brenda, hasn't been able to book an appointment through CVS yet, because they are booked up.

"I'm online just about every hour," said Brenda White. "They're booked up. I've tried every CVS, and so far, there's none even close around, so I guess I'll wait on the next batch."

Right now, there are no appointments available at any of the North Alabama chains, but that can change daily and even hourly.

Medical professionals suggest you take whatever vaccine you can get first.

You can click here to see if any appointments are available in North Alabama.