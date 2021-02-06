Vaccine Group 1B starts Monday

On Monday, over one million people in the state will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine when Alabama starts Group 1B of its vaccination plan. But, supply of the vaccine remains low.

Grocery store workers, post office employees, even some judges are part of the groups who can soon roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.

But, with supply so low, officials say they're working with the state to get a more regular allocation so that these people can actually get a shot.

Just because you're in a group on this list, doesn't mean you'll be able to be vaccinated this week.

All of North Alabama's vaccine sites are wait-list only when it comes to getting a shot.

In fact, when you go to the ADPH website, there's even a form to be notified when more vaccine is available at your local health district.

ADPH Administrator Judy Smith says shipments have been spotty so far; but, the state has worked to improve that.

"Previously, you ordered and then you got a notice that you're getting it. One of the things that the state has done, which I think is extremely positive, is that they have worked it out so there will be a regular allocation of vaccine," Smith said.

Smith says Morgan County is expected to get about 800 doses a week.

She says with that they'll be able to wrap up those in Group 1A who want a shot and start vaccinating people in Group 1B.

If you're eligible, it's important to sign up for a vaccine and to not just show up to a vaccine site.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers says you will be turned away if you show up without an appointment, regardless of what phase you're in.

"To keep from having chaos, we have everybody go online to our website and there's a form. And once you fill out that form and submit it, it goes into a queue and we have people working the queue to call you to set up your appointment. We really need to do that for safety and also to make sure that we have enough doses for everybody," Powers said.

Sign up for the Decatur Morgan Hospital vaccine queue here.

Be notified by ADPH when vaccine becomes available in your health district by filling out the form here.