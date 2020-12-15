Vaccinations underway across Alabama

Vaccinations are now underway in North Alabama.

As of Tuesday night, some health care workers in the state are now vaccinated. Wednesday, Huntsville Hospital will administer its first doses.

The state chose certain locations in Alabama based off their ability to store Pfizer's vaccine.

At Huntsville Hospital, the freezers are filled up with the initial shipment of doses. Tuesday, Cullman Regional and Athens Limestone began their vaccinations.

"You bring up the end of the tunnel, and whether or not we are going to see a light at the end of it. You know this to me is the beginning of it," Dr. Matt Hanserd with Athens Limestone Hospital said.

Dr. Hanserd is the head of the COVID unit at Athens Limestone Hospital. He was the first person at the hospital to be vaccinated.

In Cullman, Critical Care Nurse Donna Snow received their first dose. She and Hasnerd both admitted there is still a long road ahead in this pandemic.

However, it took a lot of planning to get to this point. These two hospitals were two of 13 chosen to administer the first round of vaccinations.

At Cullman, it plans to administer more than 100 vaccines a day once its fully operational.

For Athens Limestone, it is expecting new shipments every week and their list of health care workers willing to get vaccinated is growing.

"From our numbers and from what I'm understanding at Huntsville Hospital, it's right upwards between 50 to 55 percent of our employees that say they will take the vaccine," Interim Hospital President Traci Collins said.

Back in Huntsville, the hospital is ready to go for Wednesday's vaccinations. It plans to administer it to front line workers throughout various shifts, in case someone experiences side affects.

Both the doctor in Athens and nurse in Cullman said it was an easy and fairly painless experience.

Even though they may be vaccinated, they said it is important for people in the community to stay vigilant in the fight against coronavirus.