AL Dept. of Health releases report about North Alabama's vaccination rates

With measles being on the rise, WAAY 31 took a look at vaccination rates in North Alabama.

An Alabama Department of Health report shows Madison County has the highest number of religious exemptions in the state.

The report shows more than 400 kids in Madison County didn't have to fulfill the required vaccinations because of a religious reason. Overall, more than 92 percent of enrolled children were reported to be vaccinated in Alabama.

A grandmother in Huntsville said her parents didn't want her to get vaccinated as a child, but then her sister contracted polio. She decided to get vaccinated, and later, she vaccinated her own children.

"I didn't want my children, or my grandson, to go through some of the same health things my parents did," said Frances Powe.

On Friday, Madison County Schools told WAAY 31 they're keeping a close eye on students as cases of measles rise in the U.S. We checked with the Department of Health on Friday and learned there are no confirmed cases reported in Alabama. They say they investigated 211 possible cases from April 1st, 2018, to April 1st, 2019, but none were confirmed to be measles.

Earlier this month, a man who didn't know he was infected stopped at a Chick-fil-A in DeKalb County and may have exposed people.