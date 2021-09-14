Lauderdale County working to increase coronavirus vaccination numbers

About 36% of Lauderdale County's population who can get the shot have done just that, but the county is trying to get that vaccination rate higher.

First Baptist Church in Center Star is now home to one of the county's drive-thru vaccination clinics. Officials moved to the new location from Joe Wheeler State Park to get more visibility.

Mike Melton is the project manager over the vaccination sites. He said being more visible and right off Highway 72 has helped. They've had more people stopping to ask questions and get details on the vaccine.

"Being out here on the road at least they're seeing were out here. We're available if they are on the fence trying to figure out if they want the shot or not. I think it's just a reminder that we're here and available for them," said Melton.

Melton said they are giving a lot of second dose shots and when booster shots become available for everyone he expects to see an uptick.

The other vaccination location is at the west end of the county at Cornerstone Church of Christ. You can check the North Alabama Medical Center's Facebook page daily to get times of the vaccine clinics.