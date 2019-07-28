Vacant mobile home destroyed by late night fire in Meridianville

A mobile home in the western part of Meridianville was destroyed by fire Saturday night, according to the Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department.
The call came in for the fire in the 100 block of Cottondale Road around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire officials told WAAY 31 that the mobile home had been abandoned for about eight years. They deemed it to be a total loss.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
