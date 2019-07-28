Clear

Vacant mobile home destroyed by late night fire in Meridianville

Meridianville fire officials said the home had been abandoned for about eight years. Meridianville fire officials said the home had been abandoned for about eight years.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A mobile home in the western part of Meridianville was destroyed by fire Saturday night, according to the Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department.

The call came in for the fire in the 100 block of Cottondale Road around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials told WAAY 31 that the mobile home had been abandoned for about eight years. They deemed it to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

