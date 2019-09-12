VOTE HERE for 13th annual Stars Dancing for HEALS

The 13th Annual Stars dancing for HEALS is set for Oct. 24.

Local stars are collecting donations, which translates into votes as well as corporate sponsorships.

The goal of HEALS this year is $20,000 for each of the nine dancers.

The star with the most votes/money raised, becomes the Top Champion for Children.

The audience at the gala will also have a chance to vote one star as the Crowd Favorite. $1 dollar equals one vote.

Voting is now open online. Choose a Star to vote for or choose All Stars to divide the votes equally. See their stories in the videos in this story.

To vote, go to http://www.healsinc.org/support/stars-dancing-for-heals/about-the-event/

And learn more about each of the Stars by clicking on their names below:

* Melissa Davis

* Harriet Frederick

* Dr. Katie Fritz

* Tyce Hudson

* David and Diana King

* Dr. Pamela Little

* Roseanna Rubio-Cox

* Kristen Strickland

* Challice Warren