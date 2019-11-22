Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot’s name has teeth Full Story

VIDEOS: Madison County High School sends football team to playoffs with a Tiger Walk

Madison County High School students gathered Friday for a Tiger Walk to give a boost to the school’s football team.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 5:01 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Madison County High School students gathered Friday for a Tiger Walk to give a boost to the school’s football team.

The team faces Clay Central tonight.

This is the first time Madison County High School has been to the football playoffs in five years.

Tune in to WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online to see how the team fares.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events