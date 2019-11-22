Madison County High School students gathered Friday for a Tiger Walk to give a boost to the school’s football team.
The team faces Clay Central tonight.
This is the first time Madison County High School has been to the football playoffs in five years.
Tune in to WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online to see how the team fares.
Related Content
- VIDEOS: Madison County High School sends football team to playoffs with a Tiger Walk
- Madison County Tiger walk
- 2018 High School Football Playoffs
- Decatur High School's football team is an underdog in the playoffs
- Madison County Schools sells land intended for new high school
- Georgia tops initial College Football Playoff rankings
- Friday Night Football scores, Playoff Edition
- Friday Night Football: Playoffs, round 1 recap
- Friday Night Football Scores - Playoffs Week 2
- College Football Playoff National Championship preparations underway
Scroll for more content...