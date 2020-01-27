VIDEOS: Early morning fire causes severe damage to Jackson County Park in Scottsboro, kills 8

Multiple agencies responded Monday morning to a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.
Eight people are dead and 35 boats are destroyed as a result of that fire.
Right now, we are working to learn the identities of the victims and the cause of the fire.
You can find the latest information here.
