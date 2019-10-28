Clear

VIDEOS: Century-old Huntsville home destroyed in fire

A historic Huntsville home was destroyed in an early Sunday fire.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 11:56 AM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A historic Huntsville home was destroyed in an early Sunday fire.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the home, built in 1889, on Randolph Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Screen grab of Randolph Avenue house fire from video provided by Jose Moreno

The homeowners were not there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Close friend and neighbor Michael Ahern said he had to break the news to them early Sunday morning.

“It's kind of a difficult thing to come home to, to say the least," he said.

Neighbors spent time Sunday trying to salvage anything that could be saved from the home.

A cause of the fire has not been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events