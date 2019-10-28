VIDEOS: Century-old Huntsville home destroyed in fire

A historic Huntsville home was destroyed in an early Sunday fire.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the home, built in 1889, on Randolph Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Screen grab of Randolph Avenue house fire from video provided by Jose Moreno Screen grab of Randolph Avenue house fire from video provided by Jose Moreno

The homeowners were not there at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Close friend and neighbor Michael Ahern said he had to break the news to them early Sunday morning.

“It's kind of a difficult thing to come home to, to say the least," he said.

Neighbors spent time Sunday trying to salvage anything that could be saved from the home.

A cause of the fire has not been released.