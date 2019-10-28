Clear
VIDEO: WAAY 31 reporter spots surprise engagement in DeKalb County

WAAY 31 journalist Alex Torres-Perez was at Little River Canyon on Sunday to report on the search for a missing kayaker in DeKalb County.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Sometimes, a little sunshine can be found in the gloomiest of places.

Unfortunately, that kayaker was found dead. You can read more about that here.

While shooting video for her story, Alex came across quite the heartwarming sight.

A quick zoom of her camera revealed a couple who had just seconds before gotten engaged.

If you look closely, you can see the groom-to-be rise from bended knee about 40 seconds into the video.

Watch Alex’s video from her Facebook page below. (And click here to give her a follow)

If you know the happy couple, let us know at newsroom@waaytv.com and give them our best wishes for a fantastic future.

And if you see Alex out and about on assignment, make sure you take a look around. Sunday’s engagement was the second she’s witnessed while out working! (Read about her first one HERE)

