Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Warning issued for DeKalb County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Traffic alert: Downed utility pole blocking Mooresville Road/Hwy. 20 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 242 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Tornado Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

VIDEO: Tornado hits Tishomingo, Mississippi

Stay safe during today's severe weather

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A tornado struck in Tishomingo, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon.

Check out this video taken by Bailey Reece and shared with us and our sister station WTVA

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events