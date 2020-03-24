A tornado struck in Tishomingo, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon.
Check out this video taken by Bailey Reece and shared with us and our sister station WTVA
Related Content
- VIDEO: Tornado hits Tishomingo, Mississippi
- Lee County tornado destruction in photos, videos
- Damage reported after tornado hits Colbert County
- VIDEO: Drone footage captures birds-eye view of tornado damage
- Jacksonville State University releases security cam video of tornado
- Photos and video from Beauregard, Salem Alabama tornado damage
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Cullman County
- National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornadoes hit Marshall, DeKalb counties
- UPDATE: 24 killed after tornadoes hit Tennessee overnight
- Missing teen found alive in Tishomingo County barn
Scroll for more content...