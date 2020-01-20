Clear

VIDEO: Snow flurries fall in Huntsville

Most of North Alabama made it down to the low 20s.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 3:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

North Alabama experienced bitterly cold temperatures Monday morning.

Snow flurries fell in Huntsville, and most of North Alabama made it down to the low 20s.

If you’d like to share your own weather photos, upload them here or send an email to share@waaytv.com. Be sure to include the name of the photographer and where and when the photos were taken.

You can find our latest forecast here.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue shared some tips on how to stay warm during the cold weather. You can find that story here.

