VIDEO: Jefferson County sheriff's deputy rescues toddler from drug overdose

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy saved a young toddler’s life Monday after the child ingested illegal drugs, according to the department.

JCSO shared body camera footage Wednesday on Twitter of the deputy rushing into the home, where the toddler lay unresponsive in the floor of one of the rooms. According to the tweet, the 1-year-old had overdosed and been unresponsive for 30 minutes.

The deputy gave the child Narcan, a prescription medicine used for treating opioid overdoses, and began administering first aid. He can be heard in the video talking to the child, saying, “Can you hear me, baby?” and “Come on, wake up,” as he checks for breaths or a pulse.

“We are grateful for the work our deputies put in to save this child’s life,” JCSO said in a response to their original tweet.

You can watch the nearly 2-minute video below.