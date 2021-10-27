Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

VIDEO: Jefferson County sheriff's deputy rescues toddler from drug overdose

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy tends to a toddler that was found unresponsive after ingesting an unknown amount of illegal drug in this screengrab from body camera footage released Oct. 27 by the department.

The sheriff's department said the child had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes before the deputy arrived.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:22 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy saved a young toddler’s life Monday after the child ingested illegal drugs, according to the department.

JCSO shared body camera footage Wednesday on Twitter of the deputy rushing into the home, where the toddler lay unresponsive in the floor of one of the rooms. According to the tweet, the 1-year-old had overdosed and been unresponsive for 30 minutes.

The deputy gave the child Narcan, a prescription medicine used for treating opioid overdoses, and began administering first aid. He can be heard in the video talking to the child, saying, “Can you hear me, baby?” and “Come on, wake up,” as he checks for breaths or a pulse.

“We are grateful for the work our deputies put in to save this child’s life,” JCSO said in a response to their original tweet.

You can watch the nearly 2-minute video below.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events