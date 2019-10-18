VIDEO: Huntsville police seek automobile break-in suspects

The Huntsville Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in an automobile break-in at a business on Balch Road.
The suspects in the Oct. 9 incident can be seen in the attached video driving a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to please call 256-427-7248.
