Clear

VIDEO: Huntsville police looking for these suspects in 12 vehicle break-ins

Police said they are possibly driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 1:26 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it identify men in a video.

The department says they are responsible for possibly 12 automobile break-ins in the past week in neighborhoods off Old Madison Pike between Robinhood Lane and Research Park Boulevard.

Police said they are possibly driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information can contact police at 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events