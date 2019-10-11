VIDEO: Huntsville police looking for these suspects in 12 vehicle break-ins

The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public to help it identify men in a video.
The department says they are responsible for possibly 12 automobile break-ins in the past week in neighborhoods off Old Madison Pike between Robinhood Lane and Research Park Boulevard.
Police said they are possibly driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information can contact police at 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.
