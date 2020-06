Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle on Monday addressed what the city of Huntsville will do if Madison County decides it wants to remove the Confederate statue outside the county courthouse.

The removal of the statue was part of the focus of both peaceful and not-so-peaceful protests last week.

Additionally, Huntsville clergy and representatives of downtown have voiced support for the removal.

