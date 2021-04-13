VBC to keep mask policy in place until further notice

Huntsville, Ala. -- In accordance with Mayor Battle’s protocols, city buildings will require employees and guests inside the facility to wear face masks until further notice. Disposable masks will continue to be provided upon request.

For guests attending concerts at the VBC’s new and temporary outdoor stage – 3rd Rock – facial coverings will not be required, but are highly encouraged.

The VBC continues to follow recommended protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama State Health Department, the International Association of Venue Managers, ServSafe, and local city entities. Precautionary measures to maintain and monitor building cleanliness for guests and employees through increased cleaning and sanitizing procedures will continue, as well as social distancing protocols.

Additionally, signage to help remind guests of everyday precautions are placed throughout the facility, along with sanitize stations.

“We are excited to host live events again,” said Samantha Nielsen, Marketing and Public Relations Manager of the VBC. “We appreciate the continued support and cooperation from our guests to help us make sure our events are fun and safe for everyone attending.”

All individuals planning to visit the VBC (including patrons and personnel) are encouraged to stay home if feeling sick. The VBC also recommends individuals not engage in activities that involve physical contact – such as shaking hands – out of an abundance of caution and to respect individuals’ personal preferences and concerns.

About Von Braun Center

The Von Braun Center is a multi-purpose facility located in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. The VBC offers multiple venues for presenting cultural, educational, entertainment, sporting and social events. Venue spaces include the Propst Arena, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Mars Music Hall, North Hall, South Hall, and East Hall. Additionally, the VBC has an on-site full-service restaurant and rooftop bar – Rhythm on Monroe. With over 170,000 square feet of flexible meeting space the VBC is able to accommodate events of all types and sizes.