Construction to expand the Von Braun Center is on schedule

The Von Braun Center expansion project began in August 2018 and construction is well underway.

"I think it's awesome that we just keep adding more stuff, and it's just going to make Huntsville a really great place," CJ Drake, a Huntsville native, said.

Drake has watched the city grow, and she can't wait to see the finished VBC expansion, which includes a music hall, restaurant and rooftop bar. VBC Executive Director Steve Maples says the project is a perfect fit.

"It couldn't come at a better time with Huntsville booming and the young generations trying to keep the workforce in Huntsville. This is going to be a great little place. They're going to love it," Maples said.

According to Maples, the $14 million expansion is funded by VBC revenue and Huntsville's lodging tax. Right now, construction is on schedule and in budget.

"We think there will be an immediate return on investment. We're getting calls left and right now to book the music hall," Maples said.

The music hall will have a permanent stage and will hold 1,000 people on the main floor as well as an additional 200 people in the upstairs balcony.

"I'm kind of sad because I am going off to college, but this just makes me want to come back right when I'm done and help watch Huntsville grow," Drake said.

Maples said they haven't announced an official grand opening date, but the expansion will likely be complete in the next six to seven months.