Huntsville VA clinic holds first veteran job fair

On Friday, veterans in Huntsville got the chance to hand out their resumes to potential employers. The Huntsville Veterans Affairs Clinic hosted its first veteran job fair.

According to the VA clinic, the veteran population in Huntsville is growing. Clinic staff members said it can be difficult for veterans to get jobs. Companies that hire veterans, like Walmart, attended the event, and companies that help veterans find jobs also set up booths. Veterans had one-on-one conversations with employers.

"You drive down the road and you see all these big corporations and you say, 'Where do I start?' and so this takes away the big corporation face," said veteran, Howard Beecher.

After seeing so many veterans show up on Friday, the Huntsville VA clinic said it hopes to continue holding the job fair every year.

"We want to make sure our veterans who served us so well get the chance to be connected, to get jobs...Because they are part of the community and we want to make sure they feel welcome and integrated into the community," said Birmingham VA Chief of Staff, Ladi Kukoyi.