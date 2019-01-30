Utility employees work through cold weather

Even though temperatures have been low, some people still have to work outside in the cold weather and sometimes that can be difficult.

WAAY 31 talked to Huntsville Utility employees to see how they handle the freezing conditions.

"On those days you just have to have your mind set and try to stay focused," said employee, Garrett Jones.

Garrett Jones has been working for Huntsville Utilities for more than ten years. He said he would love to avoid the cold weather, but knows it’s part of the job.

"We try to stay out of it as much as we can but there's always something going on," said Jones.

"With utilities services, our people are always on call and always eyes on the systems and no matter what kind of weather conditions that we're under, our people have to be out working in it," said Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities.

He said when it gets this cold, there are a few things Huntsville Utility workers try to do to prepare.

"We've got all of our F4 clothing that we wear. It's pretty thick clothing, also thermal layers underneath. You can wear insulated socks, wool socks. We've got glove protectors," said Jones.

Garrett said the utility workers know what they signed up for when they started the job.

"You know, when you're coming into work, you know what your job consists of. You know you work outdoors and you know it's going to be cold," said Jones.

He said when temperatures get that low, there is only one thing you can do.

"We can't control the weather so you just have to make best of it as you can and like I said, there's always people who are going to say, 'you know, it's really cold out, I wish I wasn't doing this.' At the end of the day, we've got a job to do," Jones said.