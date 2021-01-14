Urban Meyer named Jacksonville Jaguars Coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Urban Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

He leaves the broadcast booth and returns to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target. Khan waited nearly a week to get a contract signed. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday.

Meyer has won three college national championships with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%.