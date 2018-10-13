Upset community brings new sidewalk project to a halt

Construction on a brand new sidewalk was supposed to start Friday on Princeton Avenue in Huntsville, but it stopped before it even began because a few people in the neighborhood, who didn't want it, took on the city and won. The delay may only be temperary.

WAAY 31 talked to the people who wanted construction stopped Thursday night at the city council meeting, but when we went out to the street Friday we found not everyone is against the project.

Stephanie Clark and her family have lived on this street for over two years and were excited to hear of the project, but overall they're for having more sidewalks in the city. "We use sidewalks in huntsville and really enjoy trying to create a more pedestrian and biker friendly city and neighborhood here," said Clark.

Teaghan Sprinkle compiled a petition against the project. Her biggest issue with it is how much front yard it takes up, but she's also not a fan of how the city went about trying to make it happen. "I wish the process was better I truly do. Two letters, one saying 'may' and the other saying 'oh, it's going to go in now,' like a week before it was supposed to go in," said Sprinkle.

The City of Huntsville told WAAY 31 the sidewalk is part of the growing greenway master plan of making the city more walkable and bikeable. A city official didn't have a firm price tag, but the sidewalk could cost between $200,000-$300,000.

Sprinkle said the money could be better spent elsewhere, "The rest of the neighborhood really does need better roads, speed bumps, and heck if we can get them curbs."

Even though Clark would like to see the sidewalk go in she's happy to see government working the way it should. "It's nice that our little pocket can sway the government and our city council that they're listening to us," said Clark.

"If you're out there and you don't want something to occur stand up, you have a voice, you can make a difference," said Sprinkle.

The city told WAAY 31 the sidewalk project is delayed for an unknown amount of time while city officials canvas the neighborhood and compile a better consensus of what people who live there want.