Madison City Schools food distribution plan for upcoming week

The school district released its plan for food distribution this week.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 8:43 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Madison City Schools has updated its food distribution plan. 

Below are the locations and times of food distributions resuming March 30.

Mondays: First Baptist Church 4257 Sullivan Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, Madison, 5-7 p.m. (Use Gillespie Road entrance).

Wednesdays: Trinity Baptist, 1088 Hughes Road, Madison, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Also, CrossPointe Church. Building Church and Daystar Church will be in Triana at the Triana Town Municipal Building, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, Madison, 5-7 p.m. (Use Gillespie Road.

Fridays: Heritage Church, 29768 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If there are special circumstances preventing you from picking up at one of these locations, please email our MCS social worker, Briana Hawkins, at bbhawkins@madisoncity.k12.al.us

If you are interested in donating, email the MCS Development Office: lshaw@madisoncity.k12.al.us

