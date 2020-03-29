Madison City Schools food distribution plan for upcoming week

Madison City Schools has updated its food distribution plan.
Below are the locations and times of food distributions resuming March 30.
Mondays: First Baptist Church 4257 Sullivan Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, Madison, 5-7 p.m. (Use Gillespie Road entrance).
Wednesdays: Trinity Baptist, 1088 Hughes Road, Madison, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Also, CrossPointe Church. Building Church and Daystar Church will be in Triana at the Triana Town Municipal Building, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursdays: Asbury Church, 980 Hughes Road, Madison, 5-7 p.m. (Use Gillespie Road.
Fridays: Heritage Church, 29768 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If there are special circumstances preventing you from picking up at one of these locations, please email our MCS social worker, Briana Hawkins, at bbhawkins@madisoncity.k12.al.us
If you are interested in donating, email the MCS Development Office: lshaw@madisoncity.k12.al.us
