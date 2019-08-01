Solid Waste Disposal Authority official explains new recycling process for Madison County residents

We have some updates for you on recycling services in Madison County.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Solid Waste Disposal Authority Executive Director about what people can expect over the next few months.

For those 53,000 residents who signed up for the larger recycling cart, the first pick up day was Thursday and it will continue through the coming week. For those who don't qualify for the new program, we were told more help will be coming soon.

"Supervisors out in the field tracking where the trucks are for collections and all. We've had really good set outs today based on the number of carts that are in areas," said Doc Holladay, of the SWDA.

Doc Holladay is the executive director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority. He said the first day under the new program, named Recycling Alliance of North Alabama, went great.

Out of the 53,000, only about 9,500 are without their new 95-gallon bins, and they're working to close that gap before the end of August.

If you signed up for the new program and accepted registration, you get a certain day out of the month for pick-up. It can be any day Monday through Friday, but will only be one day, since pick up is once a month.

When there are five weeks in a month, Holladay said there is no service, because this is when they will do maintenance on the trucks.

"They see that the service started today, they're wanting to know, 'Hey, did you miss me? Did I get registered?'" said Holladay.

People are wondering what they are supposed to do with their plastics and glass now that the drop-off recycling center on A Cleaner Way is closed.

Holladay said they have placed a few locations that take some recyclable items on their website, but they haven't found a place for plastics and metals yet.

Holladay wants to assure those who don't qualify under the new program that they are looking for additional help, but they need to make sure the program is running smoothly first.

"There are a lot of people that are not a part of our program that do want to recycle here and we'll continue to try and help identify solutions for those commodities," he said.

Holladay said if you didn't sign up by June 29th, and you are still needing a cart, sign up is still open, and you'll get your cart in the next few weeks. He wants to thank those in Madison County for their patience during this transition.

If you want to know what to do with your old recycling bin, there are few options for you. You can keep it and re-purpose it or you can recycle it by throwing it inside your large rolling cart.

If you have already signed up for a cart and have been experiencing issues or you don't receive your cart by the end of August and you're already registered, RANA said to contact them at RANA1@recycling-alliance.com.