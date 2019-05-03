Marshall County sheriff plans for more renovations at the jail

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is setting his sights on more renovations for the jail.

Bids are officially opening in just two weeks for the jail renovation that currently has an estimated $500,000 price tag. At the next county commission meeting, commissioners are set to open bids to repair the roof.

That budget doesn't include the new windows, cameras, locks and doors that were already installed at the jail. That work is approved to go up to $400,000 and also includes repairs currently taking place on the air conditioning and plumbing systems.

All these renovations go hand-in-hand with Sheriff Sims' efforts to make the jail safer and cut down on contraband entering into the jail. Take a look at how the jail looked before all the work began by clicking HERE.

Sheriff Sims said inmates were using garbage bags tied together like rope to get contraband into their cells through the holes in cell windows. Sims took office earlier this year. He's seen contractors in and out everyday for the past two weeks, and there's plenty more to go.

"We're 100 days in now, a little more than a 100 days since I took office, and we've got a lot accomplished. We've got a lot going on, and I'm glad to say we're ahead of schedule," said Sims.

A price tag for the roof repairs has not been set yet.