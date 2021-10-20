Covid-19 update for children

Pretty soon, kids ages five to 11 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sometime over the next couple of weeks, officials say they'll know more about children and vaccines.

Madison County’s health officer Dr. Karen Landers joined local health officials to give an update on the COVID situation in Huntsville and Madison county.

Dr. Landers says they’re doing a lot of education on the topic of children and vaccines.

In addition, she also mentions when the pediatric product is approved, the handling of the vaccine will be extremely important. From the time officials receive the shipment, until the product is administered to the patient, it is necessary that all of the guidelines are followed.

She says the next couple of weeks will be exciting, but also weeks filled with ongoing discussion with local providers to ensure that they are ready to roll out this vaccine in Alabama.

"We look back at our data, even in the summer, we're almost double what we were in pediatric cases. Keep in mind, COVID has found a place, and it's the pediatric population," said Dr. Landers.

As cases surged this summer due to the delta variant here in North Alabama, we had up to 50 children in the hospital with the virus and nine on ventilators. That number statewide is now below ten.

Dr. Landers was clear in saying that receiving this vaccine is the way to get children's lives back to normal.