Update on Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa's hip injury.

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa crumpled to the ground during the Tide's game against Mississippi State on Saturday. It was later announced he dislocated his hip and suffered a posterial wall fracture. Alabama football's Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, released this update on Tua's injury at 5:15 Sunday evening:

“For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries. Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday. As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible.”