DeKalb County murder case to be heard in front of grand jury

Christopher Madison appeared in court on Monday for the strangulation of 11-year-old Amberly Barnett. His case will now be heard in front of a grand jury.

Chief investigator David Davis told the courtroom some of what he remembered the night Amberly went missing from her aunt's home in DeKalb County.

The families of Amberly Barnett and Christopher Madison appeared as well, but neither side wanted to speak on camera. They listened as the chief investigator in the case described what happened when he arrived at the scene.

Davis told the courtroom that Madison confessed he went looking for Amberly himself but couldn't find her. After several hours went by, police sent dogs for her scent and they found her in his backyard in the woods, strangled to death by a rope.

Davis said the police noted there were drag marks in the ground leading from the back of the home, to the woods where Amberly's body was found. Davis also recalled that Madison's significant other said she had found a pair of blood-stained jeans that he'd left in the dryer. She said it was odd due to the fact that their washing machine had been broken, and Madison didn't normally clean.

After those details were shared, the judge decided that the case will be heard in front of a grand jury.