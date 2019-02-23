Updates: Flooding closes more North Alabama roads

WAAY 31 is collecting road closure notices from area officials. Check back often as we update this with the latest information we gather:

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday:

Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison says these roadways in the county are flooded:

* Hwy 99 at Chapman Hollow

* Ant Ann Hill Road, culverts washed out

* Holly Lane

* Lovell Road

* Gaston Hollow Road, culverts washed out

* Smith Hollow Road, culverts washed out

* Bob J road

* Bill Black Road

* Easter Ferry Road, Maples Road, and Dupree Hollow Road had reports of trees down

* Clay and Ridge Roads in District 1 had a culvert that washed out and *almost* threatened a home, but they got a crew out there in time

As of 1 p.m. Saturday:

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reports County Road 835 (Old Alabama Highway 35) is closed due to the ground sliding which is causing the roadway unsafe for travel.

As of 11:45 a.m. Saturday:

Limestone County Emergency Management Agency reports these closures due to washed out culverts:

Aunt Ann Hill Rd is closed at Smith Hollow Rd.

Gaston Hollow Rd. Is closed at church

As of 9 a.m. Saturday:

Limestone County EMA reports these closures:

*Highway 99 at Chapman Hollow.

*Mooresville Rd. closed between Humphrey Rd. and Old Hwy 20.

*Cowford Rd. closed at Brownsferry Rd.

*Thatch Rd. at Liberty Rd.

*Mooresville Rd. North of 53

*Cagle Rd. at Hays Mill Rd.

*Cedar Hill Rd. at 53

*New Bethel Rd. at Sandlin Rd.

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday:

* Little Cove Road near McMullen Cove in Huntsville is barricaded.

As of 8:15 p.m. Friday:

* Zierdt Road will remain closed overnight due to flood waters.

As of 5:06 p.m. Friday:

* Tutwiler Gap Road, between Alabama Highway 117 and County Road 89, is closed, according to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.

As of 4:51 p.m. Friday:

* Part of County Road 189 in Bridgeport is caved in, according to the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency.

As of 4 p.m. Friday:

The Tuscumbia Police Department says these roads/areas are closed:

* Spring Creek Golf Course and the Dustbowl off S. Hook and Old Lee

* Frankfort Road by way of Lamar Avenue and Old Lee Highway

* 7th and Water streets

* South Main Street at the entrace to Spring Park

* S. Milton and West 10th

* North High Street, Avalon and W. 2nd Street near Coburn Ballfield

As of 2:45 p.m. Friday:

* Mud tavern Road in DeKalb County is impassable.

* Red Bank Road in DeKalb County is impassable.

* Targum Road in DeKalb County is impassable.

* County Road 45 in Jackson County is flooded.

As of 1:45 p.m. Friday:

* Mooresville Road in Limestone County is flooded in many sections.

As of 1:28 p.m. Friday:

Babe Wright Road and Cathedral Caverns Road are now barricaded east and west of the intersection in Marshall County. Water is over the roadway and still rising.

As of 1 p.m. Friday:

Lauderdale County EMA reports these closures:

• Lauderdale 8, between Lauderdale 11 and 139, as well as between Bama Drive and 142;

• Lauderdale 105 just south of Lauderdale 3;

• the 1700 block of Mars Hill Road in Florence;

• Rocky Ford Road;

• Lauderdale 130 between 94 and 8;

• Lauderdale roads 81 and 112;

• Lauderdale 298 at the creek;

• Lauderdale 492 off 59;

• Lauderdale 139 between 11 and the Tennessee line;

• Lauderdale 96 and Lauderdale 379 from the Ridge Crest subdivision to 25.

In addition, some roads are closed at the slab, which is a concrete section that is built at some roads to provide access for traffic at low-water crossings. Those include Lauderdale 156, 502, 534, 5031, 31 and Turner Lindsey Road.

As of 11:22 a.m. Friday:

* Cassie Davis Street in Colbert County is flooding.

* There is heavy flooding on Moores Mill Road in Huntsville due to a clogged drain which is being repaired.

* Spring Park in Tuscumbia is flooded

As of 10:13 a.m. Friday:

* Multiple roads are flooded in Town Creek.

As of 9:44 a.m. Friday:

Several roads in the New Hope area remain covered by water. Barricades may not yet have been placed at them all but drivers should still avoid the roads.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday:

* Spring Valley Road in Colbert County is closed due to water over the road from about three miles in from the railroad tracks. Water is over the roads in several locations in Colbert County.

* Mary Ellen Drive is partially underwater

As of 8:13 a.m. Friday:

These roads in Limestone County are closed:

* Happy Hollow Road west of Highway 27 in Elkmont

* Cowford Road at Brownsferry Road

* Cowford Road at Nuclear Plant Road

* Hwy. 31 at Nuclear Plant Road

* Chapman Hollow at Highway 99

* Wales Street at Looney Road

* Cannon Road

As of 6:00 a.m. Friday:

* Mooresville Road is closed between Humphrey Rd. & Old Highway 20 due to flooding.

* Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Zierdt/Edgewater in Madison because of flooding. Madison County Public Works says if you are headed north on Zierdt, turn on Nature’s Way then come around to Edgewater then back out on Zierdt. If southbound, turn on Edgewater, then Nature’s Way and then Zierdt.

As of 9:04 p.m. Thursday:

* Tunsel Rd. Between Woodview Dr. and Woodmont St. is closed, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

As of 4:24 p.m. Thursday:

* Red Bank Road is closed due to flooding in Flint City, according to the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency.

* Washington Avenue is closed at Town Branch in Russellville, according to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.

As of 12:33 p.m. Thursday:

These roadways are closed in Lauderdale County:

* Turner Lindsey at Slab

* CR 156 at Slab

* CR 130 at Slab

* CR 298 at Creek

* CR 502 at Slab

* CR 462 at Slab between CR 39 and CR 159

* CR 534 at Slab

* CR 492 off CR 59

* CR 139 between CR 11 and the Tennesee state line

* CR 96 Grady Camp

* CR 379 from Ridgecrest Subdivision to CR 25

As of 11 a.m. Thursday:

* Mule Drive is flooded in Colbert County

* East Sixth Street at Fennel Lane is closed in Colbert County.

* Cassie Davis Street in Colbert County still has water over it.

* No roads are closed in Franklin County

* No roads are closed in the city of Florence

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday:

Madison County Sheriff's Office reports:

* Floyd Harbin Road, formerly know as Flood Lane, has water across it and is barricaded.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports:

* Mud Tavern Road is fully submerged and is closed.

* "High Water" signs are placed at Norris Mill and Red Bank roads

* Targum and Frankie Smith roads are flooded and "high water" signs are in place.

Morgan County District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher:

* Blevins, Lee, District Line, New Cut, Mount Nebo, East Lacon, West Lacon, Douglas, Culver, Huckaby Bridge, South Barclay Bridge, Hidden Valley, Day's Gap, portions of Lawrence Cove, Jude Martin, East Lacon Loop, Hopkins, Bert Stinson, Whitley, Campground, Hardin and Burney Mountain roads are affected by flood waters.

As of 2:26 p.m. Wednesday:

* Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports that water is over the road on Cannon Road.

As of 12:35 p.m. Wednesday:

* Water is over the road on Shaw Road north of U.S. 72 in Limestone County.

* Water is over the road on Piney Chapel Road near Bolding Road in Limestone County.

* Water is over the road on Slate Road near Carey Road in Limestone County.

* Water is over the road on Holt Road between Bain and Wooley Springs Road in Limestone County.

As of 11:43 a.m. Wednesday:

Madison County Sheriff's Office reports:

* Walker Lane and Billy D. Harbin at Hump Creek is flooded and the road is closed, according to Hazel Green Fire Department

As of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday:

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office:

* Water is over the road on Lawngate Road between Shaw and Brownsferry roads.

* Water is over the road on Ripley Road between Shaw and Gilbert Roads.

* Water is over the road on Weaver Road between Snake and Little Elk roads.

* Water is over the road on Bethel Road near Lambert Road.

As of 11:10 a.m. Wednesday:

* A tree and power lines are down on Stonehurst Drive in Huntsville.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday:

These roads in Lauderdale County have been reported as being closed:

* Water over County Road 29 from Lake Street to Co. Road 455

* Water across road near 4475 Co. Road 30

* Section Line Road near St. Johns Church: Water on the road

* Co rd 96 road closed at the creek

* Co rd 2 at Lake Bend Shores Drive: Tree across road

* Commerce Road closed due to flooding

* Co rd 61 at Chasmere Road due to flooding

* Co rd 492 closed

* Co rd 534 closed at the slab

* Co rd 462 closed at the slab

* Co rd 522 closed at the slab

* Co rd 134 closed near Co rd 89 for tree down

* Co rd 502 closed at the slab

* Co rd 298 closed at the slab

* Co rd 520 closed at the slab

* Co rd 130 closed at the slab

* Co rd 458 closed at the slab

* Co rd 156 closed

* Turner Lindsey Road is closed

As of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday:

City of Florence officials say Commerce Street between Huntsville Road and Veterans Drive is closed.

As of 8:28 a.m. Wednesday:

Huntsville police report all Huntsville road are clear with the exception of Toney/Lucerne.

Whitesburg Drive also is closed temporarily between Marsheutz and Bob Wallace Avenue due to a downed utility pole.

The Colbert County Road Department is closing East 6th St at Fennel Lane due to water over the road

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday:

* Green Mountain/Autumn Chase SE in Huntsville: Multiple trees down on the roadway, with multiple locations

* 1606 Wellman Avenue in Huntsville: Complete blockage

* Randolph Avenue/Minor Street in Huntsville: Complete blockage

* 1311 Toney Drive SE in Huntsville: Broken utility poles, tree on the utility lines

* Dunsmore Street between Toney Drive and Drake Avenue in Huntsville: Trees down in roadway

* Deborah Drive/Garth Road in Huntsville: Tree blocking roadway

* 1202 Stonehurst Drive in Huntsville: Tree blocking roadway, on utlity lines.

* 501 Adams St. in Huntsville: Tree on utility line

* Cowford Road in Limestone County is impassable at Nuclear Plant Road due to flooding.

* Governors Drive/Parkhill Road in Huntsville: No longer on Huntsville Police's list of blocked roadways

As of 9:21 p.m. Tuesday:

* County Road 56 and Turner Lindsey Road in Rogersville are closed due to flooding

* Creek crossings are closed at County Roads 502, 298, 520, 130 and 458 in Lauderdale County

* County Road 1986 in DeKalb County is closed due to flooding

* The City of Scottsboro has placed a barricade at Woods Cover Road

* The intersection of Moores Mill Road and Charley Patterson Road is closed due to down lines

* County Roads 639, 39 and 143 in DeKalb County are barricaded and closed

* Butler Mill Road before and after the bridge between Madison and Marshall counties

* White Oak Road from Highway 75 to Needmore Road in Marshall County

* Rabbit Town Road from Turnpike Road to Highway 205 in Marshall County

-----

As of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, Toney Fire and Rescue says the following roads are flooded and should not be crossed:

* Opp Reynolds Road at Blue Water Spring Park

* Carter Grove Road/Ready Section

* Pulaski Pike/Morris Road and Grimwood Road to Frank Church Road

* Toney Road between Old Railroad Bed Road and Highway 53

* Old Railroad Bed/Dan Crutcher Road

* High Drive in the area of Fire Station 3