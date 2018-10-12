Update: Family finds son safe after Hurricane Michael

Update: The family of David Oates confirmed to WAAY 31 one of their friends found their son safe and healthy in Panama City, Florida. In a Facebook post, his family thanked everyone for being apart of the search. The family evacuated to Huntsville from Panama City ahead of the Category 4 storm but their son, David, stayed behind. According to the family, it was a co-worker who found David staying at a friends house.

"We just grabbed the animals; got in the car," said Rita Oates.

Before Friday, Wednesday morning was the last time Rita Oates heard from her son, David. David's father posted to Facebook offering money to anyone who can send him a photo with his son. Right now, its unclear if the family friend who found David will claim any money.

While staying in Huntsville, Rita has gotten some updates from friends on the condition of her home in Panama City.

"There are trees down around my house, some of my roof is missing," said Oates.