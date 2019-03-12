Update: Arrest made in Limestone County driveway truck theft

Tommy Kelly called WAAY 31 on Monday for help after he said his truck was stolen from his driveway while he was working in his backyard.

He filed a report with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and we aired the story Monday afternoon. (READ THAT HERE)

Today, a suspect is in the Morgan County Jail.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Wesley David Aldridge was arrested in Morgan County and will be extradited to Limestone County on a first-degree theft charge.

Kelly said he thinks if WAAY 31 hadn’t covered his story he’d probably never have seen his truck again.