Tommy Kelly called WAAY 31 on Monday for help after he said his truck was stolen from his driveway while he was working in his backyard.
He filed a report with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and we aired the story Monday afternoon. (READ THAT HERE)
Today, a suspect is in the Morgan County Jail.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Wesley David Aldridge was arrested in Morgan County and will be extradited to Limestone County on a first-degree theft charge.
Kelly said he thinks if WAAY 31 hadn’t covered his story he’d probably never have seen his truck again.
Related Content
- Update: Arrest made in Limestone County driveway truck theft
- Man arrested in Marshall County for truck theft, drug possession
- Limestone Co. investigators arrest suspect related to vehicle theft
- Five suspects arrested in connection to Limestone Co. theft ring
- Limestone County woman facing charges for identity theft
- Update: murder-suicide reported in Limestone County
- Man arrested for theft
- Two people charged in Florence truck theft
- Pedestrian killed in Limestone County
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
Scroll for more content...