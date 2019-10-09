Up and down temps with rain chances in between

After a cool start to the day, temperatures have been warmer Wednesday afternoon. We'll be similarly warm Thursday, with highs back in the mid 80s. Friday brings one more day of highs running about 10 degrees above average, then our next big cold front arrives late Friday night.

This next front will knock temperatures down to the lower 50s and we'll only make it to the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. By Sunday morning, lows will be in the lower 40s! The cold front won't bring much in the way of rain, but you can expect scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm Friday night and Saturday morning.

Looking farther into the future, our next and even better chance at rain is next Tuesday and Wednesday. I kept rain chances lower for now because not all data sources are in agreement with this system. However, if it materializes, expect as much as an inch of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday.