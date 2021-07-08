Study: Unvaccinated clusters like North Alabama could put the entire country at risk for COVID-19

Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants.

New data from Georgetown University shows North Alabama is one of five places of concern throughout the country, due to our large population of unvaccinated people.

Currently, about 32% of Alabama's population has been fully vaccinated, compared to the nationwide 58%. Now, some people are saying Alabama's low vaccination rate could be putting the entire country at risk.

That's because COVID-19 has a better chance of infecting, and mutating, among unvaccinated people.

Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the virus can become resistant to our vaccines when it mutates among unvaccinated people, something already happening with the Delta variant.

"Mutations can continue, even more serious mutations. So once again, if we could just get our Alabama folks vaccinated, if we could get closer to herd immunity, this would be something that we could for the most part put behind us," explains Smith.

However, with the mask mandate and emergency mandate gone, many people have a sense that the pandemic is over, so why get vaccinated?

Smith says it comes down to personal accountability, since as an unvaccinated person you could put other people, including those who are fully vaccinated, at risk for a new variant.

"Throughout this pandemic there's been a lot said about we're all in this together, but I think that's a really challenging comment. You know, are we really all in it together when people are continuing to be sick and hospital numbers are climbing," says Smith.

Although North Alabama was identified as a potential hot spot for new variants, Smith says with the way people travel, it wouldn't take long for someone from a hotspot to spread a variant across the country.

"Obviously for those of us in public health and the healthcare arena as a whole, we're very concerned about that because you know, the less folks that we have vaccinated the more likely we are to have mutations of the virus," says Smith.

She says we have a way to control the spread of new variants, and that's the vaccine. But if people chose not to get it, there is a risk that new variants could continue to pop up.