"Until his last dying breath, he protected and he served, and he loved," a friend of Sgt. Nick Risner explains

Sergeant Nick Risner saved thousands of lives throughout his career. Saturday morning he passed away while making the ultimate sacrifice for his community.

WAAY 31 spoke with Emma Gregory who said she wouldn't be here if it weren't for Sgt. Risner.

Along O'Neal Bridge, Sgt. Risner met Gregory in 2019. That random encounter ultimately saved Gregory because she was just minutes away from taking her own life.

She now says she would have done anything to be able to return the favor.

“If I could have, I would have taken that bullet for Nick. I would have. I would have stood in front of him and taken those bullets because that’s what he deserves," cried Gregory.

On December 30, 2019, Gregory first experienced Sgt. Risner's selflessness.

She was in her darkest moments and about to take her own life, but she said by the grace of God, Sgt. Risner got off work 15 minutes early and found Gregory on the O'Neal Bridge.

“If he wouldn’t have gotten off work early, I wouldn’t be here today. So, those 15 minutes were a literal matter of life and death," said Gregory.

He was the light she needed at that very moment.

“I literally owe him my life," she said, and later described him as her lifeline.

That random encounter wasn't the last time they'd see each other. The two stayed in touch and Sgt. Risner surprised Gregory at her graduation party.

“It meant so much to me. He hugged me and said, ‘I knew you could do it and I told you, you could do it, and you made it, you graduated.’ He told me that on the bridge that night," she explained. "He said, ‘You will do everything you set your mind out to do,’ and he made sure that I did.”

His caring nature continues on.

“God put Nick Risner on this world for a reason, and that man saved more lives than he even knows. There’s no way he knows how many lives he’s saved because he did it with every breath," she said. “He really was a guardian angel to, I want to say hundreds but honestly, probably thousands of lives.”

Gregory told WAAY 31 she fell to the ground screaming and crying when she found out he passed away. Just hours after learning the tragic news, she was reminded that he was always going to be there supporting her.

“He not only cared about everyone so much when he was alive, but he left someone to make sure I was okay," said Gregory.

If he ever died in the line of duty, Sgt. Risner wanted to make sure Gregory was still taken care of. He made sure one of his friends would reach out and check on her.

Gregory said it speaks volumes to who Sgt. Nick Risner was: a hero she said she will never forget.

"I saw him as invincible. He was my literal superhero," said Gregory. "Until his last dying breath, he protected and he served, and he loved."

Gregory told WAAY 31 that Sgt. Risner thought of every day as another chance to save yet another life by loving and caring for them. She plans to continue his legacy by doing the same.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255