Unsettled pattern continues through the weekend

Showers and storms continue to nudge into North Alabama Friday morning from out of the southwest. Franklin, Colbert & Lawrence Counties are the first to see rain today but chances increase for everyone into this afternoon. Embedded storms will also be possible today but severe weather is unlikely. We do need to keep a close eye on a stronger round of storms by late Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon. These have the potential to bring some isolated damaging winds.

Something you'll probably notice Saturday: the haze. The Saharan Dust Layer will likely be at its thickest in North Alabama today and Saturday. This means a hazy sky during the day, spectacular red sunrises and sunsets, and slightly diminished air quality. Most of the dust is a few thousand feet up in the atmosphere, but enough particles can settle closer to the ground to cause breathing issues for those with asthma or COPD. The tropical moisture will also do a good job of clearing out the air and reducing impacts to lungs. We should see the dust shift east of the area next week.

Speaking of, Sunday into next week, the pattern continues to be a very summer-like one. Scattered rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon, with otherwise muggy conditions and a good mix of clouds and sun.