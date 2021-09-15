Unsettled pattern continues Wednesday, afternoon scattered showers and storms

Tropical moisture is funneling north from the Gulf of Mexico and also from what's left of Nicholas. With any bit of sunshine and heating Wednesday, scattered storms will develop from out of the south and move north, northwest through the afternoon today.

The atmosphere is saturated with tropical moisture and any stronger storms will produce intense heavy rainfall. This heavy rain can drop visibility to near zero if traveling through it and ponding on the roadways could lead to hydroplaning.

North Alabama will be sandwiched between a cold front (that washes out before it makes it here) and the leftovers of Nicholas along the Gulf Coast. Southerly flow keeps Gulf moisture directed at the Tennessee Valley for the next several days, so we'll keep this scattered rain chance for the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures remain below average with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.