Clear

Unseasonably warm temperatures to end the week

Thursday and Friday will both be warm with afternoon temperatures running over 10 degrees above average!

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 7:44 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Mornings are still chilly, of course. However, it won't be cold enough to need to ice scrapers in the mornings. It's dry for now, then our next chance for rain comes toward the end of the weekend.

It wouldn't be impossible to get a stray shower Saturday and Sunday, but the best rain chances coincide with the cold front passing Sunday night. Rainfall totals are looking a little higher than initially forecast. Now it's looking like we could easily pick up close to a quarter of an inch with localized amounts near half an inch possible. Of course, it's cooler behind the front with highs back down to the 50s on Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 49°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events