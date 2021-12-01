Unseasonably warm temperatures to end the week

Mornings are still chilly, of course. However, it won't be cold enough to need to ice scrapers in the mornings. It's dry for now, then our next chance for rain comes toward the end of the weekend.

It wouldn't be impossible to get a stray shower Saturday and Sunday, but the best rain chances coincide with the cold front passing Sunday night. Rainfall totals are looking a little higher than initially forecast. Now it's looking like we could easily pick up close to a quarter of an inch with localized amounts near half an inch possible. Of course, it's cooler behind the front with highs back down to the 50s on Monday.