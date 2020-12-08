Unseasonably warm finish to the workweek

The quiet weather pattern continues for the next several days. One big difference you'll notice beginning Wednesday is a warm up. Highs tomorrow will surge back into the low 60s with lots of sunshine. For reference, our average is 55 degrees for this time of year. Highs will continue to hover in the low to mid 60s through Friday.

As we close out the work week, clouds will be on the increase Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches North Alabama. We expect most of Friday to remain dry, but rain will begin to develop late Friday night and closer to sunrise Saturday morning. Rain is expected to last throughout the day Saturday, with some heavier downpours and maybe a rumble of thunder possible before the front clears the region Saturday night. Rainfall amounts around a half inch are expected Saturday. Once the front moves through, expect another dose of colder air and quiet conditions to start next week.