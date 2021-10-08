Unseasonably warm fall weekend

Mostly clear skies tonight allow for temperatures to quickly drop to the low 60s Saturday morning and also allow for another round of fog. Like Friday morning, dense fog will develop in typical low-lying areas and river valleys. By 10:00 AM Saturday morning any lingering fog should quickly mix out to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to stay unusually warm for mid October this weekend. With plenty of sunshine, highs climb to the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Some hot spots may even reach the upper 80s both afternoons, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

We'll cool down just a touch to the low 80s early next week as a weak system moves closer to the region. While there won't be much moisture with this system, there might be just enough to squeeze out a couple showers Monday night and Tuesday. Otherwise, the unseasonably warm pattern continues through late next week. That's when data sources suggest another cold front might bring a return of Fall air to our region. It's still too early for specifics but North Alabama may be treated to a nice cool down late next week.